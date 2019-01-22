Korean Export Canary Plunges Into The Drink---Down 14.6% In January To Date

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019

South Korean exports, a data set often held up as a bellwether for the health of the global economy, fell off a cliff in January, pointing to a troubling slowdown in global trade.Exports from the east Asian nation dropped 14.6% in the first 20 days of 2019 versus the same period last year, according to data released Monday morning. That compared to an increase of 1% over the same period in December."Growth at the margins is getting very ugly — 20-day exports fell at an annualized rate of 38.6% in the three months to January, seasonally adjusted, much sharper than the 19.2% fall in the three months to December," Beamish wrote.

 

 

 

https://www.businessinsider.com/china-economy-korean-export-data-craters-2019-1?nr_email_referer=1&utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Opening_bell&utm_campaign=Post%20Blast%20%28moneygame%29:%2010%20things%20you%20need%20to%20know%20before%20the%20opening%20bell&utm_term=10%20THINGS%20BEFORE%20THE%20OPENING%20BELL%20-%20ENGAGED%2C%20ACTIVE%2C%20PASSIVE%2C%20DISENGAGED

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.