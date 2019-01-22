Korean Export Canary Plunges Into The Drink---Down 14.6% In January To Date

South Korean exports, a data set often held up as a bellwether for the health of the global economy, fell off a cliff in January, pointing to a troubling slowdown in global trade.Exports from the east Asian nation dropped 14.6% in the first 20 days of 2019 versus the same period last year, according to data released Monday morning. That compared to an increase of 1% over the same period in December."Growth at the margins is getting very ugly — 20-day exports fell at an annualized rate of 38.6% in the three months to January, seasonally adjusted, much sharper than the 19.2% fall in the three months to December," Beamish wrote.

https://www.businessinsider.com/china-economy-korean-export-data-craters-2019-1?nr_email_referer=1&utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Opening_bell&utm_campaign=Post%20Blast%20%28moneygame%29:%2010%20things%20you%20need%20to%20know%20before%20the%20opening%20bell&utm_term=10%20THINGS%20BEFORE%20THE%20OPENING%20BELL%20-%20ENGAGED%2C%20ACTIVE%2C%20PASSIVE%2C%20DISENGAGED