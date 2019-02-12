Maria Butina---The Gun-Loving Russian Spy Who Wasn't

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, February 12th, 2019

"The government's case against Butina is extremely flimsy and appears to have been driven largely by a desire for publicity," Bamford writes. "Despite the lack of evidence against Butina, however, prosecutors -- abetted by an uncritical media willing to buy into the idea of a Russian agent infiltrating conservative political circles -- were intent on getting a win. In the context of the Mueller investigation, and in the environment that arose after Trump's election, an idealistic young Russian meeting with influential American political figures sounded enough like a spy to move forward."

 

 

 

 

https://newrepublic.com/article/153036/maria-butina-profile-wasnt-russian-spy

 

