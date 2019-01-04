Markets In A Tizzy, Fed Fumbles In A Fog

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, January 4th, 2019

Markets are in a tizzy. They’re finally reacting to the Fed’s rate-hike cycle, the slowest rate-hike cycle in history. It took three years to nudge up the effective federal funds rate from near zero to 2.40% now. Throughout, the Fed has communicated its goals of “removing accommodation” from the “financial conditions” in the markets — thus tightening “financial conditions” that had become loosey-goosey during years of zero-interest-rate policy and QE.

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/01/03/markets-are-in-a-tizzy-so-what-will-the-fed-do/

