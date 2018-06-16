May Industrial Production---Not Much But Oil

In other words, if globally synchronized growth was a real thing, and its effects on the US economy were likewise more than rhetorical, then why hasn’t US income accelerated? Why haven’t Americans shaken off the effects of 2015-16 and started buying more cars again (especially cars, though sales of light trucks are no longer growing, either)? To be stuck in this position with, outside of weather events, a downside bias in sales and production for such a long stretch (closing in on three years) illustrates the opposite concepts from a boom.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=187207&action=edit