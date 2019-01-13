Memo To The Gummers Of Davos: Europe's Got Nightmares!

Europe’s dreams of integration are slipping away as the people wake up from the nightmare erected for them. As we approach Act IX of the Yellow Vest protests in France and the threats of creating bank runs we get the news that both Presidents Trump and Macron will not be attending the convocation of globalists known as the World Economic Forum at Davos.

Trump’s not attending because it’s clear he’s no longer a member of The Davos Crowd and Macron isn’t because any public appearance by him will double the number of people donning high visibility safety gear and taking to the streets......These three things — France, Brexit, May’s Elections — together represent a potential trifecta of suck for The Davos Crowd. Trump attending would add to their misery. .

https://tomluongo.me/2019/01/11/political-nightmares-multiply-for-europe-ahead-of-davos/