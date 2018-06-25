Merkel's Last Days---Her Troubles Began In Syria And Will End In Italy

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, June 25th, 2018

It looks like we are entering the end of Merkel-ism in Europe.  German Chancellor Angela Merkel is approaching her final days in that position.

Be it next week or the end of this year, we are looking at unprecedented change in European politics thanks to Merkel’s insistence on taking in millions of Syrian and North African refugees from chaos unleashed by aggressive and insane foreign policy actions by the U.S. and supported by the EU.

 

 

 

https://tomluongo.me/2018/06/22/merkels-troubles-began-in-syria-and-end-in-italy/

