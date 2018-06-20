Mind The Dollar Squeeze---Trouble In The Red Ponzi, Again

Markets reopened today in China spreading something else entirely. Chinese stocks, at least those represented by the Shanghai SSE, were down sharply. The index broke below 3,000 for the first time since September 2016. More importantly, the steady upward trend increasingly appears to have been broken in January. Those spreading global liquidations disturbed what had been consistent advance going all the way back to February 2016

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=187446&preview_id=187446&preview_nonce=33c756fbf1&preview=true