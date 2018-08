Two-thirds of U.S. oil producers failed to live within their means in the second quarter, even as oil rose above $70 a barrel. Collectively, 50 major U.S. oil companies reported in their second-quarter results that they have spent $2 billion more than they took in, according to an analysis of free cash flow by FactSet.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/frackers-burn-cash-to-sustain-u-s-oil-boom-1534078844?mod=hp_lead_pos5