Mind The Red Ponzi: China's Building Boom Hits The Great Wall....Of Debt!

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, February 28th, 2019

A building splurge in this impoverished pocket of rural China ended in half-finished projects and a trail of angry investors from some of the country’s wealthiest areas.On a recent winter workday, investors and representatives from private fund companies in Shanghai and elsewhere descended on Sandu, a county in the deep south where tens of thousands of locals live on less than a dollar a day. After taxi rides from the high-speed rail station that took them past incomplete buildings and a gigantic golden statue of a man on horseback, they sat in government offices, demanding repayment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/theres-no-money-right-now-chinas-building-boom-runs-into-a-great-wall-of-debt-11551267002

 

 

 

 

