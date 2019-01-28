Mind The Red Ponzi: China's Industrial Company Earnings Shrank For Second Straight Month

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, January 28th, 2019

Earnings at China's industrial firms shrank for a second straight month in December on slowing prices and sluggish factory activity, piling more pressure on an economy in the grips of its slowest growth in nearly three decades.The downbeat data points to more troubles ahead for the country's vast manufacturing sector already struggling with a decline in orders, job layoffs and factory closures amid a bitter trade dispute with the United States.

 

 

https://www.businessinsider.com/r-chinas-dec-industrial-profits-shrink-again-on-weak-demand-trade-headwinds-2019-1?nr_email_referer=1&utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Opening_bell&utm_campaign=Post%20Blast%20%28moneygame%29:%2010%20things%20you%20need%20to%20know%20before%20the%20opening%20bell&utm_term=10%20THINGS%20BEFORE%20THE%20OPENING%20BELL%20-%20ENGAGED%2C%20ACTIVE%2C%20PASSIVE%2C%20DISENGAGED

 

 

