Mind The Red Ponzi's Shrinking Current Account Surplus---A Tectonic Shift Is Underway

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, January 5th, 2019

Back in August 2 we reported of a historic event for China's economy: for the first time in its modern history, China's current account balance for the first half of the year had turned into a deficit. And while the full year amount was likely set to revert back to a modest surplus, it was only a matter of time before one of the most unique features of China's economy - its chronic current account surplus - was gone for good.

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-04/tectonic-shift-chinas-economy-has-largely-gone-unnoticed-investors

 

 

