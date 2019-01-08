Mind The Rot In Europe: Who Will Buy The Bonds?

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, January 8th, 2019

Why would I buy bonds yielding the square root of nothing, backed by promises from governments using someone else’s currency, where the underlying economies are underperforming and mired in red-tape, unreformed institutionalism, and austerity? Just asking… (I would love to quote you European unemployment numbers – but my Bloomberg is still FU. Suffice to say, unlike the Fed, the ECB does not have to worry about an overheated labour market.)

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-08/blain-relief-rally-feels-desparate-and-too-reliant-fed

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.