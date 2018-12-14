Mind What Really Matters---The Collapsing China Credit Impulse

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, December 14th, 2018

Today, almost a year and a half later, the world is once again on the verge of a recession, with China - whose recent economic data has been on the verge of disaster - closely watched as the spark that could light the next global economic and financial conflagration. And not surprisingly, it is again all about the Chinese credit impulse, which - it should come as no surprise - has dropped to just shy of a fresh post-crisis low (note how it was China's record credit impulse burst in 2009 that dragged the world out of a global recession).

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-14/why-collapsing-chinese-credit-impulse-all-matters

 

