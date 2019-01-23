Modern Monetary Theory: Balderdash, Baloney, Bilge, Bunkum And Tommyrot, Too!

MMT's underground popularity derives from its seeming mathematical rigor, its disagreement with the obviously flawed doctrines of standard neo-Keynesian orthodoxy, and its underlying message of hope that the perceived constraints on government deficit spending are an illusion. The MMT proponents tell us that fiat monetary systems have removed the shackles associated with the gold standard, and that our economic recovery is limited only by our failure to understand how modern money and banking work.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=270436&preview_id=270436&preview_nonce=c27fa56a55&preview=true