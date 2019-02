So, here’s the big question of all big questions. If they didn’t know enough about modern money such that they completely abandoned its use in setting policies, how could they know when there might be a problem with modern money? That actually comes first before thinking about what might be done.

http://wallstreetexaminer.com/2019/02/where-it-all-should-have-started/?ct=t(RSS_EMAIL_CAMPAIGN)&mc_cid=704614ce3a&mc_eid=86e6c1ad63