More Neocon Insanity----Deep-Sixing Ronald Reagan's INF Treaty

In a flash, the US has scrapped the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which safeguarded Europe and the world from a deadly US-Russia arms race. This is particularly bad news for Europeans.

Russia must be feeling a lot like the Native Indians these days with regards to treaties signed with the duplicitous Americans. For the second time in as many decades, the US has gone back on its word, removing another pillar from the global arms reduction architecture.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-04/washington-plays-russian-roulette-eu-lives-trashing-inf-treaty