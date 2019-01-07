More Trumpian Nanny State---DOJ Considering Revival Of Wire Act Crackdown On On-Line Gambling

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, January 7th, 2019

In 2002, despite legal precedent, the Bush administration began to use the Wire Act as a bludgeon against all forms of online gambling, not simply those related to sports. These actions wrought uncertainty for state governments who would compel the DOJ to clarify their interpretation of the law in 2011. In a 13-page memo, they refuted the new expansive interpretation and restored the law’s original, narrower meaning. This decision again freed the states to make their own decisions about online gambling. Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware ended their prohibitions against the online gambling industry in response.

 

 

 

