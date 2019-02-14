Mortgage Applications Plunge Despite Easing Of Interest Rates

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, February 14th, 2019

Today, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) reported that its purchase mortgage index – which tracks applications (not approvals) for conventional and government mortgages to purchase a single-family house – fell 6% from the prior week and was down 5% from the same week last year – despite falling mortgage rates, which should have cranked up home buying and mortgage activity. It was the fourth week in a row of drops:

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/02/13/mortgage-applications-get-dreary-despite-lower-mortgage-rates/

 

 

