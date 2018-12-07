Mr. Tariff Ups The Ante With China

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, December 7th, 2018

Donald Trump just jumped the shark calling himself, “Mr. Tariff.”  He believes a trade deficit is akin to stealing the wealth of a nation.  It isn’t.

Under normal conditions a trade deficit is simply a reflection of the difference in comparative advantage of one country’s workers over anothers.  And the value of the currency is supposed to rise and fall to offset that state of affairs over time.Donald Trump has, in the words of David Stockman, “A 17th century view on global trade.....

 

 

https://tomluongo.me/2018/12/06/mr-tariff-ups-the-ante-on-china/

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.