Mr. Trump, Tear Down This Alliance!

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, July 15th, 2018

NATO is obsolete. Donald Trump made this argument back on the campaign trail. This week, in his typically hyperbolic manner, he dressed down the organization for its hypocrisy over its mandate, which is to counter any aggression from Russia.

But, the potential threat of a Russian invasion of Europe is nil. And, literally, everyone involved in this farce of a summit knows this. So, Trump was right to call out the hypocrisy, but wrong about how to solve it.

 

 

http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2018/july/13/mr-trump-tear-down-this-alliance/

 

