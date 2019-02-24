After The Mueller Dud: The Spanish Inquisition As Performed By "Larry" Nadler, "Curly" Waters And "Moe" Cummings

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, February 24th, 2019

The #Resistance has been losing bigly in recent days as each new “bombshell” it manufactures turns out only to reveal its modus operandi, which is that the end justifies the means — the end being to evict the wicked Mr. Trump from office and the means being dishonesty and bad faith in its use of the government’s prosecutorial machinery. The New York Times has a Friday op-ed, The Mueller Report Is Coming. Here’s What to Expect, declaring, “A concise report will probably act a a ‘road map’ to investigation for the Democratic House — and to further criminal investigation by other prosecutors.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

