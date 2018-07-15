Mueller's Indictments: Deep State Stink Bombs Aimed Hard Upon The Helsinki Summit

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, July 15th, 2018

Now with Trump prepared to sit down with Putin and potentially hammer out a major agreement on many outstanding issues like Syria, arms control, NATO’s purpose, energy policy and terrorism the Deep State/Globalist/Davos Crowd needed something to saddle him with to prevent this from happening.

The reasoning will be (if not already out there as I write this) that Trump would be a traitor for sitting down with Putin after these indictments....

 

https://tomluongo.me/2018/07/13/deep-state-sideswipes-helsinki-mueller-indictments/

