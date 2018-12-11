Mueller’s Investigation is Missing Just One Thing----A Crime!

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, December 11th, 2018

........there is still no real evidence of, well, much of anything significant about Russiagate. One thing that is clear is that the investigation seems to be ending. Mueller’s office has reportedly even told various defense lawyers that it is “tying up loose ends.” The moment to wrap things up is politically right as well: the Democrats will soon take control of the House; time to hand this all off to them.

 

 

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/muellers-investigation-is-missing-one-thing-a-crime/

