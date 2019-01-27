Mueller's Nabbing Of Roger Stone---A Circus By Any Other Name

This is not the big game that Robert MuellerRobert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probeMORE was hunting when he began his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Despite the breathless news coverage, the indictment is underwhelming and far from what many predicted. As for the media, it seems to be only counting heads of Trump associates indicted, as opposed to what they were actually charged with. The media has long described Stone as the possible Trump campaign conduit to WikiLeaks and the Russians, citing his presumed communications with Julian Assange and his advance knowledge of the Democratic Party and Clinton campaign email hacks.Yet, none of that was confirmed or even suggested in the indictment.

