Net Neutrality Repeal---One Year On And No Internet Apocalypse

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, December 19th, 2018

This month marks one year since the FCC repealed the controversial net neutrality rules, officially killing the internet as we knew it forever—or so net neutrality proponents would have liked you to believe. But as we take a closer look at what has actually happened in the year since the rules have been abolished, we find that the (often hysterical) rhetoric doesn’t reflect reality at all. On the contrary, the internet has actually improved since regulations were relaxed.

 

 

https://theantimedia.com/net-neutrality-repeal-internet-apocalypse-never-came/?utm_source=The+Anti-Media+Newsletter&utm_campaign=326ca8704b-RSS_EMAIL_CAMPAIGN&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_177e8c8195-326ca8704b-25607869

