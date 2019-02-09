Next Stop: Recession!

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, February 9th, 2019

We've enjoyed years of "recovery" since the Great Financial Crisis by literally papering over our problems with newly-printed money, instead of addressing their root causes.

But we've now arrived at the awkward part of the story; when all of our prior mistakes finally catch up with us, and the plot heads in a much darker direction. Despite more than a decade of an "all-hands-on-deck" propping up of the financial markets, all the central bankers have to show for it is the widest wealth gap in history coupled with stagnant wages.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.peakprosperity.com/blog/114781/next-stop-recession

