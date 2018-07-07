"No Nerve Agents" In Douma: OPCW Report Demolishes White House Sarin Narrative

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, July 7th, 2018

A preliminary report published Friday by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) found no traces of any nerve agent at the site of a suspected chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma. The OPCW report states this unambiguously as follows: "No organophosphorous nerve agents or their degradation products were detected in the environmental samples or in the plasma samples taken from alleged casualties."

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-07/no-nerve-agents-douma-opcw-report-demolishes-white-house-sarin-narrative

 

 

