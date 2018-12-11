No Wall In Your X-Mas Stocking, Donald!

President Donald Trump has issued countless threats to shut down the government unless Congress approved money for the border wall. But Republicans in Congress are about to ignore him one more time by adding another two weeks to the shutdown clock. They’ll have until Dec. 21 to resolve differences and pass the final set of spending bills that were delayed on October 1.

