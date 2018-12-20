Not A Bear Market---It's A Fed Built House Of Cards

Find the chief executive of Euro Pacific Capital, a longtime gold bug and market pundit, on a beach in Puerto Rico, where he’s taken up residence as he watches the equity market get rocked.

“I’m watching the U.S. economy implode from the beach,” Schiff told MarketWatch during a recent phone interview. “We’re in a lot of trouble,” he said. “This isn’t a bear market, we’re in a house of cards that the Fed built,” he said.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/peter-schiff-says-were-not-in-a-bear-market-were-in-a-house-of-cards-that-the-fed-built-2018-12-19