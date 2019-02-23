Not Even The Donald Can Shrink The Empire

Today, the U.S. maintains a policy of containment of Russia and China, which are more united than they have been since the first days of the Cold War. We are responsible for defending 28 NATO nations in Europe, twice as many as during the Cold War, plus Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand.We have troops in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and appear on the cusp of collisions with Venezuela and Iran. Yet we field armed forces a fraction of the size they were in the 1950s and 1960s and the Reagan era.And the U.S. national debt is now larger than the U.S. economy.

This is imperial overstretch. It is unsustainable.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/02/patrick-j-buchanan/on-to-caracas-and-tehran/