Not Just Germany----Why The Entire Global Economy Is Heading For A Slump

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, February 6th, 2019

When Germany stumbles, that’s the rest of the world doing it first. German contraction is itself a reaction to problems everywhere else. In other words, when you start to realize it isn’t Argentina or Brazil or Italy or China, it is rather Argentina plus Brazil plus Italy plus China then Germany, too, you have to start to consider the possibility that something big is happening.

When? Right now.

 

 

 

 

 

 

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=278082&preview_id=278082&preview_nonce=c25f809db6&preview=true

 

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.