Not Just Germany----Why The Entire Global Economy Is Heading For A Slump

When Germany stumbles, that’s the rest of the world doing it first. German contraction is itself a reaction to problems everywhere else. In other words, when you start to realize it isn’t Argentina or Brazil or Italy or China, it is rather Argentina plus Brazil plus Italy plus China then Germany, too, you have to start to consider the possibility that something big is happening.

When? Right now.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=278082&preview_id=278082&preview_nonce=c25f809db6&preview=true