It’s an uncomfortable, almost un-American, truth – there is nothing more that the US military can do for the foundering government of Afghanistan. And, as the war reached a lamentable 17th anniversary last week, now is the time to once again raise the alarm. Fact: this next year, teenagers born after 9/11 will begin to join the military and, eventually, fight in Afghanistan.

https://original.antiwar.com/danny_sjursen/2018/10/17/not-worth-another-life-an-afghan-anniversary-to-lament/