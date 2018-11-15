October Update: Red Ponzi Keeps On Slouching Toward The Flat Line

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, November 15th, 2018

As such, Communist officials are driving toward another mandate, somewhat in a panic, where the goal is not really growth. In a sense, they seem intent on managing the decline as best as they might, realizing it’s not going to get better anytime soon (“L”) but not wanting the downward slope to accelerate too far toward an impossible-to-control scenario (the so-called hard landing).

I’m not sure it’s possible, though at this point what other choice may they have realistically available?

 

 

 

