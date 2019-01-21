On The Casino's Post X-Mas Bounce---Two Charts Which Show There's No There, There

The almost unprecedented surge in stocks off the Mnuchin Massacre lows that bracketed Xmas Day has reinvigorated investors, commission-takers, and asset-gatherers worldwide in some Pavlovian belief that all is well in the world once again and it's just a matter of time before wealth is back at record highs and retirement walks along sandy beaches are being advertised on TV.

Sadly, as the following two charts show... there's no 'there', there.

