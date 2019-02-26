Oops, Imports by China, Emerging Asia Plunge Most Since 2008

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, February 26th, 2019

Imports by China and other emerging Asian economies in December plunged to the lowest level in two years, in the steepest one-month plunge since 2008, after having already plunged in November, according to the Merchandise World Trade Monitor, released on Monday by CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, a division of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

For November and December combined, imports by China and other Emerging Asian Economies plunged 13%, the steepest two-month plunge since November and December 2008 (-18%). In point terms, it was the largest plunge in the data going back to 2000:

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/02/26/imports-by-china-emerging-asia-plunge-most-since-2008/

 

 

 

