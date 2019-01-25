Panic Time For Remainers Over Brexit

The headlines are all Kabuki Theatre. As I explained in an article for Strategic Culture Foundation the real story is the self-destructive behavior of Remainers. They are sacrificing all their political capital to stop a Brexit the people want (and voted for) with positions they can’t defend in specific terms.

The talking point that is repeated ad nauseum ad infinitum is ‘No-Deal’ would be horrible. It carries the implicit assumption that the people do not know what’s good for them. But in reality a ‘No-Deal’ is horrible for the very people arguing against it. In politics, everyone is talking their book.

