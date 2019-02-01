Peak Davos---The People Have Had It

It’s sad that it has come to this. The Davos Crowd’s dream of a United States of Europe not beholden to the democratic process (no matter how flawed) is failing. In the process they are willing to destroy anyone or any country saying no.But, their power is ephemeral, if considerable in the moment. It evaporates when the people withdraw their consent far enough. Don’t believe me? Look across the channel at the Giles Jaunes in France.

Even Trump’s Trio of Foreign Policy Retards — Bolton, Pompeo and Pence — had to openly admit that their little adventure in Venezuela wasn’t about humanitarianism but taking the oil.

https://tomluongo.me/2019/01/30/brexit-iceberg-dead-ahead/