Planet Of War: US Military Plans For Perpetual Global Combat

One thing soon became clear to me in my new digs: much had changed. The US military had, in fact, gone global in a big way. Frustrated by its inability to close the deal on any of the indecisive counter-terror wars of this century, Washington had decided it was time to prepare for “real” war with a host of imagined enemies.

This process had, in fact, been developing right under our noses for quite a while. You remember in 2013 when president Barack Obama and secretary of state Hillary Clinton began talking about a “pivot” to Asia – an obvious attempt to contain China. Obama also sanctioned Moscow and further militarized Europe in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine and the Crimea.

