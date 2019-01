With earnings from three of the four biggest banks in, one metric stands in sharp relief. Mortgage lending just keeps plunging. In the fourth quarter, mortgage originations at Citi were down 23% compared to a year ago. At Wells Farg , they were 28% lower, and at JPMorgan Chas , they were down 30%

