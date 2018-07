Rand Paul is the real rising star of the GOP.

As I’ve been telling you for months now, I expect a complete collapse of the Democratic Party following the wipe out in this year’s elections. From massive Culture War losses which have red-pilled minorities to hysterical outbreaks over basic Presidential foreign policy the Democrats are losing the center of the U.S. electorate.

https://tomluongo.me/2018/07/25/rand-paul-and-the-new-gop/