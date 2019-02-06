Real State Of The Union: Not Strong, But More Dangerous For Liberty Than Ever

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, February 6th, 2019

Mind you, when I say that these are dangerous times, it is not because of violent crime, which remains at an all-time low, or because of terrorism, which is statistically rare, or because our borders are being invaded by armies, which data reports from the Department of Homeland Security refute.

No, the real danger that we face comes from none other than the U.S. government and the powers it has granted to its standing army to steal, cheat, harass, detain, brutalize, terrorize, torture and kill.

 

 

 

 

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_state_of_the_union_these_are_dangerous_times_and_the_government_is_to_blame

 

 

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_state_of_the_union_these_are_dangerous_times_and_the_government_is_to_blame

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.