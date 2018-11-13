Red Ponzi Shock: Chinese Credit Growth Is Now Lowest On Record

Fast forward to today when overnight the PBOC reported its latest money and credit data, and even under the latest and broadest definition, October money and credit data surprised sharply on the downside, mainly due to the ripple effects of the initially over-zealous deleveraging programme and despite pressure by regulators on banks to help keep cash-starved companies afloat, pointing to further weakening in the economy in coming months.

And while October is typically a slow month for Chinese credit, growth in key gauges such as total social financing and money supply fell to record lows, reinforcing views that policymakers will need to step up efforts to revive flagging investment.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-13/latest-shock-beijing-chinese-credit-growth-lowest-record