Red Ponzi Update: Beijing Juggling Half-Dozen Flaming Hand Grenades While Walking On A High Wire

got up early to see the Super Blood Wolf Moon this morning. It hung in the western sky, a baleful dark pink ball in the sky - caused by the earth eclipsing the moon. Reading the headlines about Chinese growth this morning – annual growth at 6.6% is the slowest since 1990 - I can’t help but wonder if the Blood Moon was trying to tell us something? (Its going to be a quietish day – US closed for Martin Luther King holiday. Actually US is closed anyway.)

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-21/blain-china-juggling-half-dozen-flaming-hand-grenades-while-walking-high-wire