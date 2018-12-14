Red Ponzi Update: November Retail Sales Growth Weakens To 15-Year Low

......the world's second-largest economy started to show signs of slowing amid a bitter trade dispute with the U.S. Industrial output in November grew 5.4 percent from a year ago — the slowest pace in almost three years as it matched the rate of growth seen in January to February 2016, according to Reuters records.

The growth in industrial production was lower than the 5.9 percent analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted. Retail sales rose 8.1 percent in November — the weakest pace since 2003, according to Reuters' records — lower than the 8.8 percent the analysts expected. November retail sales growth was down from 8.6 percent in October.

