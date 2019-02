According to figures released today, the Census Bureau puts Christmas 2018 as slightly worse than Christmas 2007 – the revised estimates. Unadjusted, retail sales year-over-year gained a shockingly small 1.44% for any crucial December. While surprising to some in the media, this is actually the second really bad month out of the last four.

