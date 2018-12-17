Rep Tulsi Gabbard Smokes CNN Shill On US Aid To Jihadists In Syria

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, December 17th, 2018

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) may have more sense than all the other democrats (and most republicans) in congress put together.

Ms. Gabbard appeared on the Chutzpah News Network (CNN) and answered questions about her alignment with President-elect Donald Trump on foreign policy. Gabbard denounced the US policy of regime change and support for radical Islamic terror in Syria, accusing Washington of direct material support to the terrorists.

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2016/12/no_author/us-funding-terrorists-syria/

