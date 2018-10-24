Requiem For The Permabulls----Dangerous Divergences Developing

....I want to reiterate that there is unlimited downside risk in the market right now and I don’t think it’s being respected. It’s not until afterwards that they ask, “what happened??”. And that’s when the blaming game begins: The fed, the trump, the ebola, or whatever excuse du jour is being regurgitated on the various media outlets. The only one to blame is ourselves. It’s our portfolio at risk. We are the only ones who profit when it goes up and the blame is 100% ours if we lose money on long positions when the market goes down.

