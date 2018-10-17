Rising Yields---Why The Stock Market Is The Last Man Standing

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, October 17th, 2018

So far the market reaction to this US monetary tightening cycle has been classic in the sense that the fringe areas have succumbed first, starting with cryptocurrencies and then moving into emerging markets and Asia. The obvious risk at this juncture, with the Fed still committed to tightening and with money markets still assuming 75bp more of rate hikes in this cycle, is that the American stock market looks increasingly like the “last man standing”.

 

 

 

https://grizzle.com/us-treasury-bond-market/?ck_subscriber_id=220445535

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.