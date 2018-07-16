Saboteurs of Peace: On the Road to Helsinki

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 16th, 2018

If there was ever any doubt that the Russia-gate hoax is a scheme by the War Party to salvage their bankrupt foreign policy, and depose a democratically-elected President, then Robert Mueller’s indictment of twelve alleged GRU agents for “interfering” in the 2016 election settles the matter once and for all. Are we supposed to believe it was just a coincidence that the indictment was made public just as Trump was about to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki?

 

 

https://original.antiwar.com/justin/2018/07/15/saboteurs-of-peace-on-the-road-to-helsinki/

