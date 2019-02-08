Sanity At Last: Trump Faces Down All Of Imperial Washington On Syria Withdrawal

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, February 8th, 2019

Perhaps that’s not a surprise, given that the withdrawal has been condemned by leaders from across the political spectrum—including from Trump’s own party. South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham called keeping troops in Syria “vital to our national security interests.” Senator Marco Rubio described the decision as “a major blunder.” Nebraskan Ben Sasse said that Iran, ISIS, and Hezbollah were “high-fiving” the move. Finally, last Thursday, Republican leader Mitch McConnell orchestrated a resolution condemning the withdrawal—which passed the Senate in a lopsided vote.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/trumps-eyeball-to-eyeball-orders-to-the-generals-on-syria/

 

 

 

